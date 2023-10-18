Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin talks to the media following Wednesday's practice ahead of the upcoming game against Ohio State as he offered several updates on his team.

-- The running backs were working on footwork as well as their blocking. They were off to the side practicing on their own instead of with the rest of the offense.

-- The offense continued to run similar routes as to what they usually do in practice. They ran short quick routes, deep ball plays, as well as some slants.

-- Quarterbacks Drew Allar, Beau Pribula, and Jaxon Smolik were all taking snaps and looked sharp and focused.

-- All of Penn State’s receivers were doing well but, Coach James Franklin seemed impressed by Malick Meiga’s routes and quick hands today.

-- The Penn State defense continued to work on interceptions and tackling. They also focused on fighting through contact and making sure they were quick to react to the ball.

-- The offensive line was also hard at work today and continued to work on their footwork and blocking. Most notably, JB Nelson was active in practice and looked healthy. He was taking several snaps and lots of pressure when he was in.