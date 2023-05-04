Penn State 2024 recruiting class rundown:

Recent QB offer making unofficial visit....

Happy Valley Insider confirmed on Wednesday night that the Olentangy (OH) quarterback is visiting Penn State next week on May 10. He's also slated to be in town for the Elite 11 Regionals on May 21.



Updates on in-state prospects

Palepale confirmed to Happy Valley Insider last month that he'll be taking official visits to Penn State (June 16-18) and Michigan (June 9-11). We believe right now it's a battle between those two programs. The Nittany Lions have been in a long pursuit of the Landisville (PA) defensive tackle and Michigan is a program that has made a strong surge recently. A couple of weeks ago it seemed that the Wolverines may have emerged as the leaders but after a recent trip to Happy Valley, it might just be neck-and-neck again, potentially with Penn State in the lead. Here at Happy Valley Insider, we feel good about the Nittany Lions' chances. READ: Old Dominion DT transfer Alonzo Ford commits to Penn State



Pittsburgh Central Catholic wide receiver Peter Gonzalez recently opened eyes at the UC Camp last week with a 4.49 forty-yard dash which surprised some. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver has gone underrecruited in my opinion. After posting that sub-4.5 forty-yard dash, don't be surprised to see him rise up some boards. Despite suffering a knee injury last year, Gonzalez was still very productive when on the field for Central Catholic and is one of the best wide receivers in the state. I've been closely watching Gonzalez for four years now, and I think he will be a nice offensive piece for someone at the next level.

FuturCasted WR starting to pick up steam

As some may have seen last week, former Rivals national recruiting analyst (now a member of the Dallas Cowboys media team) submitted a FutureCast on his way out for Penn State to land Joseph McVay out Earle (AR). A lot of people may have been wondering about that FutureCast and saw McVay's offer list as "underwhelming". Well, it appears Penn State's coaching staff has done it again at finding an elite talent before most of the Power Five does. His recruitment is starting to pick up steam as programs are finding out how much of an elite athlete the 6-foot-2 wide receiver is. Now, his connections with Penn State? It's obviously still a bit early in the process but one key connection here is that McVay's "handler" is the same as The Woodlands (TX) RB Kiandrea Barker (originally from Arkansas) who committed to the Nittany Lions last month. Being one of his first Power Five offers as well could go a long way in this recruitment. Still, a long way to go here in recruitment that's really just getting started but Penn State could be in a very good spot going forward if they choose to push for McVay.

Transfer portal names to keep an eye on...

