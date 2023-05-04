NitBits: 2024 QB set to visit, update on in-state prospects, and more
Penn State 2024 recruiting class rundown:
Penn State's 2024 recruiting class currently sits at 13 commitments and ranks sixth in the country according to the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a great April where they landed eight commitments, in all they've picked up 12 prospects since January 17 when in-state LB Anthony Speca committed, joining long-time commitment OL Cooper Cousins. They would land LB Kari Jackson in February before picking up two more commitments in March from DB Kenneth Woseley and TE Luke Reynolds.
Then in April, DB Jon Mitchell, RB Quinton Martin, DB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, ATH Caleb Brewer, OL Donovan Harbour, OL Garrett Sexton, OL Eagan Boyer, and RB Corey Smith all made their commitments to the Nittany Lions
Right now, we're working on an estimate that Penn State will take probably 25+ players in this year's class but please note at this time, it's an educated guess.
In the transfer portal era with no-signing limit, predicting class sizes is harder than ever. Many programs will sign nearly 30 players this year. That being said, James Franklin-era Penn State classes are usually right around 23 to 27 players. For now, we'll go on that which leaves Penn State with room for another 10-14 commitments.
Recent QB offer making unofficial visit....
Happy Valley Insider confirmed on Wednesday night that the Olentangy (OH) quarterback is visiting Penn State next week on May 10. He's also slated to be in town for the Elite 11 Regionals on May 21.
Updates on in-state prospects
Palepale confirmed to Happy Valley Insider last month that he'll be taking official visits to Penn State (June 16-18) and Michigan (June 9-11). We believe right now it's a battle between those two programs. The Nittany Lions have been in a long pursuit of the Landisville (PA) defensive tackle and Michigan is a program that has made a strong surge recently. A couple of weeks ago it seemed that the Wolverines may have emerged as the leaders but after a recent trip to Happy Valley, it might just be neck-and-neck again, potentially with Penn State in the lead. Here at Happy Valley Insider, we feel good about the Nittany Lions' chances.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic wide receiver Peter Gonzalez recently opened eyes at the UC Camp last week with a 4.49 forty-yard dash which surprised some. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver has gone underrecruited in my opinion. After posting that sub-4.5 forty-yard dash, don't be surprised to see him rise up some boards. Despite suffering a knee injury last year, Gonzalez was still very productive when on the field for Central Catholic and is one of the best wide receivers in the state. I've been closely watching Gonzalez for four years now, and I think he will be a nice offensive piece for someone at the next level.
FuturCasted WR starting to pick up steam
As some may have seen last week, former Rivals national recruiting analyst (now a member of the Dallas Cowboys media team) submitted a FutureCast on his way out for Penn State to land Joseph McVay out Earle (AR). A lot of people may have been wondering about that FutureCast and saw McVay's offer list as "underwhelming". Well, it appears Penn State's coaching staff has done it again at finding an elite talent before most of the Power Five does. His recruitment is starting to pick up steam as programs are finding out how much of an elite athlete the 6-foot-2 wide receiver is.
Now, his connections with Penn State? It's obviously still a bit early in the process but one key connection here is that McVay's "handler" is the same as The Woodlands (TX) RB Kiandrea Barker (originally from Arkansas) who committed to the Nittany Lions last month. Being one of his first Power Five offers as well could go a long way in this recruitment. Still, a long way to go here in recruitment that's really just getting started but Penn State could be in a very good spot going forward if they choose to push for McVay.
Transfer portal names to keep an eye on...
Official Visitor Tracker
6/2:
CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (committed)
CB Jon Mitchell (committed)
LB Chris Cole
6/9:
LB/DE Jamonta Waller
RB Duke Watson (Georgia Tech commit)
TE Caleb Odom
LB/DE Jaylen Harvey
6/16:
OT Kai Greer
OT Paki Finau
6/23
CB Kaj Sanders
Names to watch for official visits:
Below are names we will be keeping a close eye on when it comes to scheduling potential official visits to Penn State. Not all these players will visit Penn State but a large majority of them we expect to at some point this cycle.
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
- QB Trever Jackson
- WR Chance Robinson
- WR Keylen Adams
- WR Dae'vonn Hall
- WR Jaylan Hornsby
- WR Isaiah McMorris
- WR Peter Gonzalez
- WR Terrance Moore
- OT Nyier Daniels
- OT Ethan Calloway
- OT Grant Brix
- OT Kevin Heywood
- OG William Satterwhite
- OG Zafir Stewart
- OL/DL Liam Andrews
- DE Mylachi Williams
- DE Nigel Smith II
- DE/LB Brian Robinson
- DT Ernest Willor
- DT Lawal McCray
- DT Jaylin Hicks
- LB Kris Jones
- S/LB Dejaun Lane
- DB Aaron Scott
- DB Jamir Benjamin
- S Ryan Mack
- ATH William Love
- ATH Josiah Brown
