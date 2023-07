On Saturday evening, Penn State landed a major commitment from one of their top overall targets in Philadelphia defensive end Mylachi Williams. Williams' commitment gives the Nittany Lions 22 for the 2024 recruiting cycle and ranks their class seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Space is quickly filling up, with only a handful or so of spots remaining in the class for the Nittany Lions. Below, we look at Penn State's top remaining targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle, ranking them based on intel we've received and our personal opinions, and give the latest on each recruitment.