In preparation for spring practice, here at Happy Valley Insider, we have been previewing each position for the Nittany Lions. Next up on our list is the most polarizing position on the roster - wide receiver. With spring practice ready to kick into gear for Penn State, no position will be scrutinized or watched more than wide receiver. As we discussed when looking into the looming spring battle at the position, there is plenty of opportunity available at wide receiver this spring. Last season, Penn State struggled mightily at wide receiver. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 53 receptions for 673 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, he disappeared down the stretch with just 2 receptions for 28 yards across the team's final four games. Outside of Lambert-Smith, the wide receiver position struggled in a big way. Trey Wallace was expected to have a big season and kicked it off with 7 receptions for 72 yards against West Virginia. However, injuries would then go on to derail his season. Wide receivers not named Lambert-Smith finished the season with 74 receptions for 842 yards and 6 touchdowns. You can feel free to go ahead and insert the "not great, Bob!" GIF here.

Projected Starters: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Julian Fleming, Trey Wallace

Lambert-Smith is back and will start again this season. If Penn State can get a full season of a healthy Wallace and transfer addition Julian Fleming adds what he's expected to add, it should take a lot of pressure and attention off Lambert-Smith which should add to improvement from him this fall. Wallace is a real wild card this season. He was the buzz of camp last August and big things were expected of him in 2023 before injuries got in the way. If Wallace stays healthy and then takes the step that is expected, it will go a long way for the Penn State wide receiver room this fall.

Projected Backups: Omari Evans, Liam Clifford, Kaden Saunders

Last spring, the star at wide receiver was Omari Evans. Following a disappointing sophomore season, Evans is looking to bounce back this fall. Being in an offense that highlights what players do best combined with his elite speed could lead to a big 2024 season for Evans. Liam Clifford showed strong hands and was a consistent chain mover in 2023. When he was targeted, Kaden Saunders consistently caught the ball. That is not something that can be said about all Penn State wide receivers last season. To be honest, both Clifford and Saunders likely should have played more in 2023.

Others to Watch: Malik McClain, Malick Meiga