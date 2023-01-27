Ahmad spent the past season working with the Orange as their Director of High School Relations where he was able to get various top ranked New Jersey prospects to visit campus and even helped secure a few commitments from both the high school route and transfer portal.

Penn State Football's recruiting department added a new face today as head coach James Franklin has hired a new analyst for the 2023 season in former Syracuse staffer Khalil Ahmad .

This past recruiting cycle alone, the Orange landed 2023 athlete Muwaffaq Parkman out of Hillside, New Jersey along with two Bergen Catholic defensive back transfers in Jaedan Gould from Nebraska and Jayden Bellamy from Notre Dame. It should also be noted that he was well liked within the program, as HC Dino Babers even promoted him recently to allow Ahmad to go out on the road recruiting until he filled out his coaching staff.

Prior to his time in Syracuse, Ahmad worked as a Player Development assistant at Rutgers for a season (2021) and spent several years as a high school assistant coach at several NJ high schools such as Paterson Eastside, Passaic HS and Northern Valley at Demarest.

Needless to say his connections to the Garden State run pretty deep and this should help the Nittany Lions significantly on the recruiting trail, given they have only landed one prospect from the state (Amin Vanover) over the past four recruiting cycles.

It is currently unknown what his title will be with Penn State Football, but expect it to be announced shortly.