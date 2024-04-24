Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions continue their portal shopping this off-season, netting a commitment from Tennessee transfer guard Freddie Dilione V.

Dilione marks the fourth player that Penn State has plucked from the transfer portal, joining Eli Rice, Yanic Niederhauser and Kachi Nzeh. Dilione announced his decision just a day after finishing up a multi-day visit to Happy Valley.



Dilione was the 33rd ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Overtime Elite, where he averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 43% from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard chose the Volunteers over the likes of UConn, Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas, Virginia and VCU, where he took an official visit to during his original recruitment. That previous relationship with Mike Rhoades and his staff played a key part of Dilione's commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday.



He enrolled at Tennessee halfway through the year and redshirted his first season on campus.During his first year of game action this past season, Dilione was relegated to a reserve role for Tennessee, averaging 1.7 points in just 5.2 minutes per game. He scored seven points in the season opener against Tennessee Tech, but did not eclipse five points the rest of the year.

Dilione was considered one of the best scorers in the class of 2022 before hitting the college ranks, which Penn State hopes materializes next season. The Nittany Lions add Dilione to a back court that currently projects to feature All-B1G performer Ace Baldwin, Nick Kern, D'Marco Dunn and incoming freshman Jahvin Carter.

Dilione will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Nittany Lions.