Penn State Basketball 2023-2024 conference schedule released

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State's 2023-2024 conference schedule was released, completing the Nittany Lions schedule for the first season of the Mike Rhoades era.

The highlight of the conference schedule is the Nittany Lions matchup against the Michigan Wolverines at The Palestra in Philadelphia, which was previously known.

The Nittany Lions conference schedule begins on the road on December 6, 2023, against the Maryland Terrapins. Their first true conference home game is set for January 16, 2024, against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Below, you can find the Nittany Lions' full 2023-2024 schedule for this upcoming season.

Penn State men's basketball 2023-2024 schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION NOTE

Oct 27, 2023

at Robert Morris

Moon Township, PA

Charity exhibtion

Nov 6, 2023

vs Delaware State

University Park, PA

Season opener

Nov 10, 2023

vs Lehigh

University Park, PA

Nov 14, 2023

vs St. Francis

University Park, PA

Nov 17, 2023

vs Morehead State

University Park, PA

Nov 23, 2023

vs Texas A&M

Kissimmee, FL

ESPN Events Invitational

Nov 24, 2023

Butler or FAU

Kissimmee, FL

ESPN Events Invitational

Nov 26, 2023

ESPN Events Invitational

Kissimmee, FL

ESPN Events Invitational

Dec 2, 2023

vs Bucknell

University Park, PA

Dec 6, 2023

at Maryland

College Park, MD

Big Ten opener

Dec 21, 2023

vs Le Moyne

University Park, PA

Dec 29, 2023

vs Rider

University Park, PA

Jan 4, 2024

at Michigan State

East Lansing, MI

Jan 7, 2024

vs Michigan

Philadelph, PA

The Palestra Game

Jan 10, 2024

at Purdue

West Lafayette, In

Jan 16, 2024

vs Wisconsin

University Park, PA

Jan 20, 2024

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

Jan 27, 2024

vs Minnesota

University Park, PA

Jan 31, 2024

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ

Feb 3, 2024

at Indiana

Bloomington, IN

Feb 8, 2024

vs Iowa

University Park, PA

Feb 11, 2024

at Northwestern

Evanston, Ill

Feb 14, 2024

vs Michigan State

University Park, PA

Feb 17, 2024

at Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

Feb 21, 2024

vs Illinois

University Park, PA

Feb 24, 2024

vs Indiana

University Park, PA


Feb 27, 204

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

March 2, 2024

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

March 10, 2024

vs Maryland

University Park, PA

March 13-17

Big Ten Tournament

Minneapolis, MN

