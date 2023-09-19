Penn State Basketball 2023-2024 conference schedule released
On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State's 2023-2024 conference schedule was released, completing the Nittany Lions schedule for the first season of the Mike Rhoades era.
The highlight of the conference schedule is the Nittany Lions matchup against the Michigan Wolverines at The Palestra in Philadelphia, which was previously known.
The Nittany Lions conference schedule begins on the road on December 6, 2023, against the Maryland Terrapins. Their first true conference home game is set for January 16, 2024, against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Below, you can find the Nittany Lions' full 2023-2024 schedule for this upcoming season.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|NOTE
|
Oct 27, 2023
|
at Robert Morris
|
Moon Township, PA
|
Charity exhibtion
|
Nov 6, 2023
|
vs Delaware State
|
University Park, PA
|
Season opener
|
Nov 10, 2023
|
vs Lehigh
|
University Park, PA
|
Nov 14, 2023
|
vs St. Francis
|
University Park, PA
|
Nov 17, 2023
|
vs Morehead State
|
University Park, PA
|
Nov 23, 2023
|
vs Texas A&M
|
Kissimmee, FL
|
ESPN Events Invitational
|
Nov 24, 2023
|
Butler or FAU
|
Kissimmee, FL
|
ESPN Events Invitational
|
Nov 26, 2023
|
ESPN Events Invitational
|
Kissimmee, FL
|
ESPN Events Invitational
|
Dec 2, 2023
|
vs Bucknell
|
University Park, PA
|
Dec 6, 2023
|
at Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
Big Ten opener
|
Dec 21, 2023
|
vs Le Moyne
|
University Park, PA
|
Dec 29, 2023
|
vs Rider
|
University Park, PA
|
Jan 4, 2024
|
at Michigan State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan 7, 2024
|
vs Michigan
|
Philadelph, PA
|
The Palestra Game
|
Jan 10, 2024
|
at Purdue
|
West Lafayette, In
|
Jan 16, 2024
|
vs Wisconsin
|
University Park, PA
|
Jan 20, 2024
|
at Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
Jan 27, 2024
|
vs Minnesota
|
University Park, PA
|
Jan 31, 2024
|
at Rutgers
|
Piscataway, NJ
|
Feb 3, 2024
|
at Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
Feb 8, 2024
|
vs Iowa
|
University Park, PA
|
Feb 11, 2024
|
at Northwestern
|
Evanston, Ill
|
Feb 14, 2024
|
vs Michigan State
|
University Park, PA
|
Feb 17, 2024
|
at Nebraska
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Feb 21, 2024
|
vs Illinois
|
University Park, PA
|
Feb 24, 2024
|
vs Indiana
|
University Park, PA
|
|
Feb 27, 204
|
at Iowa
|
Iowa City, IA
|
March 2, 2024
|
at Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
March 10, 2024
|
vs Maryland
|
University Park, PA
|
March 13-17
|
Big Ten Tournament
|
Minneapolis, MN
--------------------------------------------------------------
