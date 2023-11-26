Advertisement
Penn State Basketball set to face off against VCU on Sunday morning

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

After losing back to back games against Texas A&M and Butler, Penn State is hoping to leave the ESPN Events Invitational with at least one victory as they take on new HC Mike Rhoades former team in Virginia Commonwealth on Sunday morning.

Before tonight's tip-off, here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....

TV: ESPNU

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Virginia Commonwealth Rams

WHEN: Sunday at 10:30am ET

WHERE: State Farm Field House (5,000) -- Kissimmee, Florida

SPREAD: N/A

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM 2023-24 KenPom 2023-24 ESPN BPI  2022-23 NET RANKING 2022-23 SAGARIN

Penn State

86

82

41

33

VCU

92

106

54

50

LAST TIME OUT....

PENN STATE: As mentioned above, Penn State has had a rough go of it in the ESPN Events Invitational this holiday weekend as they lost back to back games with the most recent being a 88-78 loss to Butler on Friday afternoon.

VCU: The Rams are in a similar situation as they lost back to back games this holiday weekend as well to the likes of Iowa State and and Boise State.

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 VCU RECORD: 3-3 / Wins against Radford, Samford and Seattle.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series 1-0. The most recent game took place back in December 2020, where the Nittany Lions defeated the Rams 72-69.

LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...

