Penn State Basketball set to face off against VCU on Sunday morning
After losing back to back games against Texas A&M and Butler, Penn State is hoping to leave the ESPN Events Invitational with at least one victory as they take on new HC Mike Rhoades former team in Virginia Commonwealth on Sunday morning.
Before tonight's tip-off, here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.
TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....
TV: ESPNU
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Virginia Commonwealth Rams
WHEN: Sunday at 10:30am ET
WHERE: State Farm Field House (5,000) -- Kissimmee, Florida
SPREAD: N/A
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|2023-24 KenPom
|2023-24 ESPN BPI
|2022-23 NET RANKING
|2022-23 SAGARIN
|
Penn State
|
86
|
82
|
41
|
33
|
VCU
|
92
|
106
|
54
|
50
LAST TIME OUT....
PENN STATE: As mentioned above, Penn State has had a rough go of it in the ESPN Events Invitational this holiday weekend as they lost back to back games with the most recent being a 88-78 loss to Butler on Friday afternoon.
VCU: The Rams are in a similar situation as they lost back to back games this holiday weekend as well to the likes of Iowa State and and Boise State.
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 VCU RECORD: 3-3 / Wins against Radford, Samford and Seattle.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series 1-0. The most recent game took place back in December 2020, where the Nittany Lions defeated the Rams 72-69.
LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
