Penn State basketball suffers narrow home loss to Washington

Ace Baldwin's 20-point game isn't enough to propel the Nittany Lions to victory in the school's annual THON hoops game, falling to Washington 75-73. Baldwin had two attempts at the end of the game for the Nittany Lions, a two to tie with about 40 seconds left and a three for the win at the buzzer but came up empty on both. Penn State has lost seven straight games and 11 of their last 12.

Despite coming up short at the end, it was a massive day for the veteran point guard. Baldwin totaled 20 points, eight assists, and six steals, playing all four minutes. Guards Freddie Dilione V and D'Marco Dunn also had double-digit scoring days, with 15 and 12, respectively.

Great Osobor was the difference maker for the Huskies despite scoring just six points on 2-7 shooting. The star big man received constant double teams and plenty of attention from the Nittany Lion defense and took full advantage. Osobor totaled 10 assists and 13 rebounds, including five offensive.

Mehki Mason and Franck Kepnang also had huge days for Washington, combining for 34 points. Mason made six threes and turned the ball over just once. Kepnang made a huge difference on the interior, with five rebounds, five blocks, and four steals.