Penn State Football cornerback Johnny Dixon expected to announce that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of the upcoming 2023 Peach Bowl against Ole Miss per source.

The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback prospect was a former four-star recruit from the 2019 class ended up signing elsewhere out of high school, committing to South Carolina over Penn State just before the early signing period. However after spending two years with the Gamecocks, Dixon entered the portal and decided to join the Nittany Lions shortly after that.

Dixon would go on to appear in 37 games (18 starts) over his three seasons with Penn State, where he finished with 59 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also earned 2022 and 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Media) plus 2023 All-Big Ten Third-Team (Coaches).

With Johnson now leaving and other Penn State cornerbacks like Daequan Hardy and Kalen King potentially joining him, there could potentially be a lot of snaps available in the secondary for the Nittany Lions next season.

Dixon is now the second Nittany Lion to opt out of the bowl game, as he joins defensive end Chop Robinson who also recently announced his plans.