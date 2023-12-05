Penn State football has seen its first opt-out since learning they'll be headed to the Peach Bowl. Star defensive end Chop Robinson, a projected first-round pick in this spring's NFL Draft announced on X on Tuesday that he will be opting out of the Nittany Lions' Peach Bowl matchup against Ole Miss.

First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability and the passion to play a game I truly love. Without Him, nothing is possible," Robinson said in a statement on Twitter.

"To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support. The player and man you have molded me into over the past 3 years has established a strong blueprint for future success. I am forever thankful for your belief in me and will continue to make you proud.

To my dad, thank you for introducing me to the game I love and for always pushing me to be my best.

To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together. I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful.

To the Penn State fans, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me with open arms and making these past two years the best years of my life. I will always cherish our time together and your unwavering support through the many ups and downs is something I will be eternally grateful for.

After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter."