Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson opts out of Peach Bowl
Penn State football has seen its first opt-out since learning they'll be headed to the Peach Bowl. Star defensive end Chop Robinson, a projected first-round pick in this spring's NFL Draft announced on X on Tuesday that he will be opting out of the Nittany Lions' Peach Bowl matchup against Ole Miss.
First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability and the passion to play a game I truly love. Without Him, nothing is possible," Robinson said in a statement on Twitter.
"To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support. The player and man you have molded me into over the past 3 years has established a strong blueprint for future success. I am forever thankful for your belief in me and will continue to make you proud.
To my dad, thank you for introducing me to the game I love and for always pushing me to be my best.
To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together. I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful.
To the Penn State fans, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me with open arms and making these past two years the best years of my life. I will always cherish our time together and your unwavering support through the many ups and downs is something I will be eternally grateful for.
After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter."
The junior defensive end came to Penn State ahead of the 2022 season after spending one year at the University of Maryland. After arriving on campus, Robinson quickly became one of the best pass rushers in the country, earning second-team All-American honors in 2022 thanks to 26 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks on top of countless pressures.,
This season, Robinson was kept to 10 games, recording 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and four sacks. He also had one pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts.
Penn State will take on Ole Miss on December 29 at 12:00 p.m.
