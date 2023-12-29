Dixon's opt-out was expected though the Tampa, Florida native never officially announced his decision either.

Penn State will officially will be without a second key member of their defense on Saturday in the Peach Bowl. On Friday during a joint-press conference with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Franklin told the media that starting cornerback Johnny Dixon did not travel with the Nittany Lions to Atlanta and will not be playing in the Peach Bowl.

Dixon was a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Chamberlain High School in Tampa. He was ranked as a top-40 player in the state of Florida and a top-25 cornerback in the country.

Dixon originally signed with South Carolina out of Chamberlain, picking the Gamecocks over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State where he took an official visit to prior to his commitment.

Dixon spent two seasons with the Gamecocks in 2019 and 2020, playing in 22 games, making nine starts while recording 37 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, five pass breakups, and one interception in the process. He would transfer to Penn State following the 2020 season.

In his there seasons with the Nittany Lions, Dixon developed into one of the Big Ten's best cornerbacks, recording 60 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 37 games. He also had 18 pass deflections, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. His 4.5 sacks this season lead the nation for defensive backs.