Sign up for PSU-Rivals premium and get your first year for $20.21!

The contact period for 2022 prospects officially opened up yesterday and that means that the Penn State coaching staff will hit the road over the next few weeks with an opportunity to sit down, meet with prospects and their families either at the school or in their home.

Now the rules are simple, assistant coaches get one visit per week with a prospect, whereas head coach James Franklin only gets one visit during the entire contact period with each prospect. So this is where the staff has to bring in a level of strategy to figure out when and whom they want to visit.

The visits has no time limit, but everything must happen within a single day. So for example, Kaytron Allen is playing his high school ball down in Florida the staff can visit him, but if they want to visit his family too, then they must make it back to Virginia and make it happen on that same day.

With that said, Nittany Nation has been able to confirm where the staff will plan to be today and tomorrow. This time of year definitely brings fluidity, so these visits are subject to change. The nice thing for Penn State though as we have mentioned in the past is they have basically 95% of their class secured, which makes planning a bit more concrete this time of the year.

Sign up for PSU-Rivals premium and get your first year for $20.21!