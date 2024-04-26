Penn State DE Adisa Isaac drafted in third round of NFL Draft
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac is heading to the NFL and will be teaming up with another former Nittany Lion with his new team. On Friday evening, the Baltimore Ravens selected Isaac with the 93rd overall pick in the third round, becoming the fourth Nittany Lion to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Isaac joins Olu Fashanu (11th - New York Jets), Chop Robinson (21st - Miami Dolphins), and Caedan Wallace (68th - New England Patriots) as Nittany Lions to be selected.
Isaac was a multiple-time All-Big Ten selection in his career at Penn State including earning All-Big Ten honors from the media this past season while being named Penn State's defensive MVP for racking up 37 tackles including 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
For his career, he recorded 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions.
With the Ravens, he'll join Odafe Oweh. Through three seasons with the Ravens, Oweh has recorded 99 total tackles including 13 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Isaac....
"Heady edge prospect combining traits, tools and motor to create playmaking opportunities. Isaac plays with good recognition and awareness of his surroundings both before and after the snap. His snap quickness combines with active hands/feet to help him work his way around blocks at a solid clip. He’s primarily an outside rusher with a decent inside move, but he needs to do a better job of developing counters and learning to work back under at the top of the rush to keep from being redirected. The anchor strength needs improvement to become a more consistent edge setter and rush finisher, but his production, length and motor could eventually earn him a starting job as a 3-4 rush linebacker."
