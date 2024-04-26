Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac is heading to the NFL and will be teaming up with another former Nittany Lion with his new team. On Friday evening, the Baltimore Ravens selected Isaac with the 93rd overall pick in the third round, becoming the fourth Nittany Lion to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Isaac joins Olu Fashanu (11th - New York Jets), Chop Robinson (21st - Miami Dolphins), and Caedan Wallace (68th - New England Patriots) as Nittany Lions to be selected.



Isaac was a multiple-time All-Big Ten selection in his career at Penn State including earning All-Big Ten honors from the media this past season while being named Penn State's defensive MVP for racking up 37 tackles including 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. For his career, he recorded 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions. With the Ravens, he'll join Odafe Oweh. Through three seasons with the Ravens, Oweh has recorded 99 total tackles including 13 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

