Penn State DE commit Max Granville reclassifies, signs with Nittany Lions
Penn State 2025 defensive end commitment Max Granville has reclassified to the class of 2024 and has signed with the Nittany Lions. The program officially announced the signing of the Texas prospect on Thursday.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Fort Bend Christian standout commitetd to the Nittany Lions in late June over Baylor, USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.
"Just the [defensive] ends they've been producing in the past couple years. Chop [Robinson], Adisa Isaac, and [Micah] Parsons. I know some of them were on a different staff, but the defense hasn't changed much," Granville said about his commitment to Penn State and what stood out about the program. "And I believe in coach (Tom) Allen as a coordinator and I think they're gonna be able to do the same things. I think the strength and conditioning over there has pretty much everything I need. It has also has everything I wanted in the school."
Despite waiting nearly a month after his visit to make a commitment, Penn state became the leader for Granville during his official visit to Happy Valley in late May.
"I've been leaning towards Penn State ever since my official visit really. My mind went back and forth the whole process, but when you take a step back and take emotion out of it, I think Penn State has the best to offer in my situation and I'm gonna be developed there. Yesterday at the airport coming back from Oklahoma, I talked through things with my dad and I kind of knew then I was like 95 percent Penn State. Then this morning it was about 100 percent."
Recently, Happy Valley Insider's staff gave our selections for Penn State's most underrated commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. Granville was among the selections.
"Already a four-star prospect and member of the Rivals250, I believe Granville has an argument to be ranked even higher, potentially within the top-150 or top-125 players nationally.
He's not the biggest player from a physical standpoint at just 6-foot-3 and 220-pounds but he's a very good athlete with NFL bloodlines. Additionally, he's an advanced pass rusher from a fundamental standpoint and is someone who could come into Penn State's defensive end room and make an impact early in his career.
While not a clone and shouldn't be given this level of expectations, Granville overall does have a lot of similarities to Chop Robinson, who with the Nittany Lions developed into a first-round draft pick. Granville is already a highly-touted prospect but I believe there's a strong argument that he could be the best player in this class for the Nittany Lions."
With Penn State's defensive line room expected to lose a large amount of talent following the 2024 season, Granville getting a head start on his career is a major development for Penn State's defensive line going forward.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board