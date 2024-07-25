Penn State 2025 defensive end commitment Max Granville has reclassified to the class of 2024 and has signed with the Nittany Lions. The program officially announced the signing of the Texas prospect on Thursday.

The Fort Bend Christian standout commitetd to the Nittany Lions in late June over Baylor, USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

"Just the [defensive] ends they've been producing in the past couple years. Chop [Robinson], Adisa Isaac, and [Micah] Parsons. I know some of them were on a different staff, but the defense hasn't changed much," Granville said about his commitment to Penn State and what stood out about the program. "And I believe in coach (Tom) Allen as a coordinator and I think they're gonna be able to do the same things. I think the strength and conditioning over there has pretty much everything I need. It has also has everything I wanted in the school."

Despite waiting nearly a month after his visit to make a commitment, Penn state became the leader for Granville during his official visit to Happy Valley in late May.

"I've been leaning towards Penn State ever since my official visit really. My mind went back and forth the whole process, but when you take a step back and take emotion out of it, I think Penn State has the best to offer in my situation and I'm gonna be developed there. Yesterday at the airport coming back from Oklahoma, I talked through things with my dad and I kind of knew then I was like 95 percent Penn State. Then this morning it was about 100 percent."







