Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo opts out of Outback Bowl, enters NFL Draft

A former two-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class, Tangelo originally signed with Duke as an offensive lineman before being moved to defensive tackle once arriving in Durham. After playing in 45 games over four seasons with the Blue Devils including 27 starts, Tangelo entered the transfer portal last offseason and would eventually sign with Penn State last December before arriving in State College in January.

Penn State senior defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo announced on Wednesday morning that he will be opting out of the Nittany Lions' upcoming Outback Bowl matchup against Arkansas and begin preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Penn State this season, Tangelo helped create a formidable defensive tackle duo early in the season with PJ Mustipher before Mustipher suffered a season-ending injury on October 9 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tangelo would go to finish a quality season with 14 tackles including two sacks and one forced fumble.

With Tangelo opting out, the Nittany Lions will now be without both of their two starting defensive tackles from the beginning of the season. That will leave redshirt sophomore D’Von Ellies and redshirt freshman Coziah Izzard likely taking most of the snaps at defensive tackle during Saturday's Outback Bowl.

