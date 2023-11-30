Penn State extends offer to North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin
Penn State has extended an offer to North Texas wide receiver transfer Ja'Mori Maclin. It is the second scholarship offer the Nittany Lions have extended to a prospect in the portal, also sending an offer out to Division II OL Alan Herron, yesterday.
Maclin, a Kirkwood, Missouri native just finished his second year with the Mean Green, recording 57 receptions for 1,0004 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 380 yards and a pair of scores in 2022 for North Texas after spending one season with Missouri.
A graduate transfer, Maclin has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career and said in his Twitter statement following his entrance into the portal that he is a graduate transfer. Maclin is also notably the cousin of former Missouri and NFL star wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.
Maclin has also received offers from Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.
Penn State is expected to be heavily active in the transfer portal this offseason including at the wide receiver position. This fall, the Nittany Lions' wide receiver room struggled week in and week out to make a difference on the field, with James Franklin speaking throughout the season about the lack of consistency within the room as well as the inability of any wide receiver to truly separate themselves from the pack.
There is expected to be some turnover within the position group this season from a player personnel perspective.
The Nittany Lions could return each of their three top wide receivers from this season in KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dante Cephas, and Harrison Wallace III.
Lambert-Smith finished inside the top 10 in the Big Ten in receiving yards this season with 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns. Cephas, a transfer from Kent State, struggled in his first season, totaling just 22 receptions for 246 yards while Harrison Wallace III struggled with injuries, being limited to seven games in which he recorded 15 receptions for 161 yards.
Penn State's passing offense with first-year starter Drew Allar under center averaged just 204.3 yards per game. The Medina, Ohio native finished his sophomore season, completing 214-of-350 passing attempts (61.6%) for 2,336 yards, and 23 touchdowns to just one interception.
