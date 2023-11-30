Penn State has extended an offer to North Texas wide receiver transfer Ja'Mori Maclin. It is the second scholarship offer the Nittany Lions have extended to a prospect in the portal, also sending an offer out to Division II OL Alan Herron, yesterday.

Maclin, a Kirkwood, Missouri native just finished his second year with the Mean Green, recording 57 receptions for 1,0004 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 380 yards and a pair of scores in 2022 for North Texas after spending one season with Missouri. A graduate transfer, Maclin has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career and said in his Twitter statement following his entrance into the portal that he is a graduate transfer. Maclin is also notably the cousin of former Missouri and NFL star wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Maclin has also received offers from Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZW5uIFN0YXRlIE9mZmVyZWQhIEdsb3J5IHRvIEdvZCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWG95TmplSWZnQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hv eU5qZUlmZ0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmHigJlNb3JpIE1hY2xpbiAoQHJv dXRlcnVubmVyOSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yb3V0 ZXJ1bm5lcjkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzAzMDgyMjU0MTk4OTUxMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=