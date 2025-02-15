A look at new Penn State RBs coach Stan Drayton's recruiting pedigree

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions were tasked with replacing one of the country's top running backs coaches when Ja'Jaun Seider left th program earlier this week for Notre Dame.

Now, while not official, Penn State is set to hire Stan Drayton. The former Temple head coach was a renowned running backs coach before his time in Philadelphia, most notably spending time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns.

Drayton's development pedigree is a strong one. He's had a hand in the development of multiple future NFL running backs; standout names such as Brian Westbrook, Carlos Hyde, Ezekiel Elliott, and Bijan Robinson. He also coached Jordan Howard in 2016 with the Chicago Bears when the former Indiana tailback set the Bears single-season rookie rushing record with 1,300 yards.