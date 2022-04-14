Penn State Football adds former NFL DB Bryce Jones to staff

Penn State Football has added yet another notable name to their coaching staff, as former NFL defensive back Bryce Jones has joined the Nittany Lions program.

Prior to joining the staff in State College, Jones spent time at Johnson C. Smith University as the program's secondary coach and most recently served as a graduate assistant / cornerbacks coach at the University of Mary (ND) for the past year.

Jones also spent a year in the NFL, joining the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent where he would go on to make the team's practice squad during the 2017 season, but he was eventually cut a year later. A few years later he attempted to make a comeback to professional football, signing with the New York Guardians of the XFL for their lone season in the winter of 2020.

Before getting to the league, Jones spent three seasons at Boston College before transferring down a level to use his final year of eligibility with the University of Akron. In that lone season with the Zips, Jones had 50 total tackles, nine pass breakups and three tackles for loss.

Along with Jones, Penn State also added a few notable names to their staff this season....

-- Former Nittany Lion / Widener DC Dan Connor

-- Former Temple RBs coach / St. Joe’s Prep HC Gabe Infante

-- Former Miami Senior Quality Control coach Rick Lyster

-- Former Boston College / Colorado State assistant coach Frank Leonard

