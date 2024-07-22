The countdown to the kickoff of Penn State's 2024 season is just 40 days away and in today's player spotlight is Nittany Lions' freshman linebacker Anthony Speca. The former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout is set to begin his first season with the Nittany Lions after signing with the program in January.

It wasn't always an easy recruitment for the Nittany Lions, however, despite Speca being a local prospect. Early on in his recruitment, Michigan and Notre Dame had the lead. However, Terry Smith and then Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz did a fantastic job in this recruitment and were able to turn the tide for the Nittany Lions, getting the Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout to commit in January of 2023.

Here's what we said about the Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout in our early signing period central.



"Speca will fit in nicely with Penn State's linebacker room and is the type of linebacker that new defensive coordinator Tom Allen had a lot of success with at Indiana. Already a well-built linebacker prospect with a near college-ready frame. Speca can be a plus-run defender but has the athleticism to drop into pass coverage. Shows all the traits to be a multi-year starter for the Nittany Lions in the middle of their defense. Known to be a team leader and should eventually grow into that role with the Nittany Lions as well"



The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Speca is expected to redshirt this upcoming fall.

