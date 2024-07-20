Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 42 DE Mason Robinson
The countdown to the start of Penn State's 2024 season is down to 42 days and today's player profile is on Penn State redshirt freshman defensive end Mason Robinson.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
A product of Penn State pipeline program McDonogh in Owings Mills, Maryland, Robinson did not see playing time as a true freshman in 2023.
A former three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Robinson originally committed to Northwestern, being a pledge to the Wildcats from late May of 2022 all the way to December 12.
After originally losing out Robinson, the Nittany Lions kept recruiting the McDonogh product, getting up on campus in December for an official visit. Following the conclusion of that official visit, Robinson decommitted from the Wildcats and committed to Penn State one day later.
This upcoming season, Robinson could make his collegiate debut and will likely serve as a depth piece for the Nittany Lions at defensive end.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board