The countdown to the start of Penn State's 2024 season is down to 42 days and today's player profile is on Penn State redshirt freshman defensive end Mason Robinson.

A product of Penn State pipeline program McDonogh in Owings Mills, Maryland, Robinson did not see playing time as a true freshman in 2023.

A former three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Robinson originally committed to Northwestern, being a pledge to the Wildcats from late May of 2022 all the way to December 12.