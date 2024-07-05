Happy Valley Insider

Only 57 days remain until Penn State football kicks off their 2024 season against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In the player spotlight with 57 days to go is Penn State freshman offensive lineman Donovan Harbour.

The former Catholic Memorial High School (WI) standout was ranked as a three-star prospect per Rivals and was also ranked as a top-five player in the state of Wisconsin.

A highly decorated offensive lineman in high school earning three All-State team honors in his career. Harbour committed to the Nittany Lions in April of 2023 shortly before teammate Corey Smith decided to join him in Happy Valley. He chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others