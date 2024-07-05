Happy Valley Insider

Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 57 Donnie Harbour
Only 57 days remain until Penn State football kicks off their 2024 season against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In the player spotlight with 57 days to go is Penn State freshman offensive lineman Donovan Harbour.
The former Catholic Memorial High School (WI) standout was ranked as a three-star prospect per Rivals and was also ranked as a top-five player in the state of Wisconsin.
A highly decorated offensive lineman in high school earning three All-State team honors in his career. Harbour committed to the Nittany Lions in April of 2023 shortly before teammate Corey Smith decided to join him in Happy Valley. He chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others
Heading into his first season with Penn State, Harbour is projected to be redshirted his first season with the program as he continues to develop on the field while also working on refining his body in the weight room.
WHAT WE SAID ABOUT HARBOUR WHEN HE SIGNED WITH PENN STATE
"Harbour projects to a guard for the Nittany Lions at the next level and while he will need some time to continue in his development and work out the kinks, there is a ton of potential in the Wisconsin native. Based on the recent work of Phil Trautwein, Penn State fans should be excited about the potential that Habour brings to the Nittany Lions but again, patience will be very much needed in his development."
