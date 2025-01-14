Penn State Football DB Tyrece Mills No Longer With Program

Another Penn State Football player has been removed from the online roster and a source has confirmed that safety Tyrece Mills is no longer with the program and will likely enter the Transfer Portal..

The former Northeast High School (PA) prospect was ranked as a 5.4, two-star recruit in the 2020 class where he only earned one offer from Akron before making the decision to take the JUCO route and played two seasons at Lackawanna CC. After two seasons, he was ranked as a 5.6, three-star and signed with Penn State as the No. 24 overall prospect in all of JUCO for the 2022 class.

Mills appeared in 18 games over two seasons, finishing with 17 total tackles, 1 pass deflection and one interception. He will likely enter the Transfer Portal soon with one year remaining.