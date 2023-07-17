Penn State Football is right around the corner as Fall camp is expected to start up early next month and there will be plenty of storylines will be abound in each position group, and here at Happy Valley Insider we are taking a quick look at each of them. Next up: Running Backs ICYMI: Quarterbacks

PERSONNEL....

Scholarship Count: 5 Personnel: Nick Singleton (So., 6-0, 224), Kaytron Allen (So., 5-11, 221), Treyson Potts (R-Sr., 5-9, 218), Cameron Wallace III (Fr., 5-9, 184), London Montgomery (Fr., 5-10, 186). Note: Heights/weights have not yet been updated on Penn State's official roster

FALL CAMP OUTLOOK....

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen return for year two as they will once again be one of the nation's best running back duos. Last season the duo ran 323 times total for 1928 yards and 22 touchdowns. This year the running backs will look to top those numbers, as they could very well run for 1,000+ yards each and a total of 25+ rushing scores as well. Add in the fact that the Nittany Lions offensive line group returns just about everyone and there's no reason this duo won't be one of, if not the best running back duo in the country.

ONE THING WE WILL BE WATCHING....

The youngsters. We know what Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen can do already so yes I'm excited to see how they have developed even more and to an extent we also know what Treyson Potts can do as well during his four years at Minnesota. The thing I'll be watching the most is Cameron Wallace and London Montgomery to see if either can push veterans Potts or Tank Smith for carries in year one. With Montgomery still working on getting back to full speed after his ACL injury, I'd look more towards Wallace to push for snaps as he had some pretty good senior year tape and not to mention he has real deal speed as he was a track star in high school. The third, even fourth string running back won't see much snaps regardless this season, but keep an eye out for Wallace as that speed factor could result in his seeing the field early.

PRE-CAMP TWO-DEEP PROJECTION