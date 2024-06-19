The 6-foot-3, 172-pounds safety hails from Northwestern High School down in Miami, Florida and becomes the third defensive back to commit the Nittany Lions this cycle, joining cornerbacks Jahmir Joseph and Daryus Dixson .

Penn State Football has added another new commitment today, as Class of 2025 safety recruit Antonio Branch Jr. took to social media to announce his decision.

The commitment shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Branch told Happy Valley Insider a few weeks ago that Penn State the team to beat in his recruitment.

"Penn State always been in a good spot as far as recruiting. But I'll say, they're the team to beat in my recruitment," said Branch.

The main reason for the Nittany Lions being the leader here for the past few weeks was his Official Visit to campus, where Branch was able to really connect with some of the staff and felt the family like atmosphere in State College.

"The visit was great,” said Branch. “I’d say the thing that stood out was the coaching staff, they were hilarious all weekend and they made me feel like one of their own. I’ve been locked in with coach (Poindexter) since the day they offered.”

In the end, Branch Jr. chose the Nittany Lions over 21 other offers from schools like Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and several others.

Branch joins quarterback commit Bekkem Kritza as the only other Florida commit for the Nittany Lions this recruiting cycle.