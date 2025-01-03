Penn State Football Notebook: Latest on the Staff's Transfer Portal Efforts

Despite the main focus being on the College Football Playoffs, Penn State Football has continued to add several Transfer Portal prospects in the process as they’ve landed wide receiver Devonte Ross, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, and defensive end Enai White.
With that being said, they are far from done with the portal as they want to add a couple more prospects. So let's take a look at which positions the staff is looking into.
QUARTERBACK....
None. The staff is very content with the QB room that they have currently Drew Allar expected to return in 2025 for now…..I say for now because there’s been some speculation on social media from some in the NFL space that if he continues to ball out the way he’s been in the College Football Playoff that he could still potentially change his mind and enter the draft. Either way, I don’t see Penn State looking at a portal QB, as Franklin and crew are VERY HIGH on Ethan Grunkemeyer as a future multi-year starter.