Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State Football opened up their season this past Saturday night versus West Virginia and came away victorious earning the 38-15 win.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Mountaineers.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACK

QUARTERBACKS
Name SNAPS OFF GRADE PASS GRADE

Drew Allar

56

92.9

93.2

Beau Pribula

9

76.9

70.4
BOLD = STARTER
RUNNING BACKS
NAME SNAPS OFFENSE GRADE RUN GRADE

Nicholas Singleton

31

66.5

68.0

Kaytron Allen

31

72.1

71.1

Trey Potts

9

48.6

50.5
BOLD = STARTER
