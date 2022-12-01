Penn State true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter is among the finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. The Philadelphia (PA) native was an integral part of the Nittany Lions success in 2022 and quickly became one of the program’s top players.

Carter is joined by Georgia defensive back Malaci Starks, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, and LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

The former La Salle College standout recorded 55 tackles for Penn State in 2022 along with 10.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Despite being a finalist for the award, Carter did not win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, that instead went to teammate Nicholas Singleton. Singleton had a phenomenal true freshman campaign of his own totaling 1,026 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

The stats for the other four finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshmen of the Year award is as follows;

Drake Maye - North Carolina: 298-for-440 (67.7%), 3,847 yards, 35 touchdowns, five interceptions

Malaci Starks - Georgia: 59 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections

Harold Perkins Jr - LSU: 59 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, one interceptions, two pass deflections, two forced fumble's

Quinshon Judkins - Ole Miss: 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.