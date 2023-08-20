On one hand, Allar is arguably the most important player for the Nittany Lions this fall. On the other hand, we still don't know a ton about the Medina (OH) native. Ultimately, we landed at No. 14 for Allar.

The Happy Valley Insider Penn State top 25 countdown continues as we move into the No. 14 spot with quarterback Drew Allar. There may not have been a tougher player to rank in this year's top 25.

Allar enters the season as Penn State's projected No. 1 quarterback after being Sean Clifford's backup last fall. As a true freshman, Allar showed a lot of promise for the Nittany Lions, completing 35-of-60 passing attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for 52 yards and one touchdown across 18 rushing attempts.

Entering this fall, there has been a ton of hype surrounding Allar, including the 6-foot-5 quarterback being tied for the 14th-best Heisman odds in the nation at +2500. The Ohio native has the prototypical size, arm strength, and overall skillset to be a potential first-draft pick once he leaves Happy Valley.

While Allar comes in at just No. 14 in our rankings, there is a very good chance he could be the Nittany Lions' top player and MVP once this season is all said and done.



