Penn State Guard Ace Baldwin earns Preseason All-Big Ten honors
Penn State Basketball guard Ace Baldwin was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team earlier this week as Big Ten Media Days kicked off.
The reigning conference defensive player of the year is one of 10 players to receive the preseason accolade.
The other nine players to earn the honor are:
- Braden Smith (Purdue)
- Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)
- Bruce Thornton (Ohio State)
- Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)
- Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
- Great Osobor (Washington)
- Jackson Shelstad (Oregon)
- Oumar Ballo (Indiana)
-Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
Last season, Baldwin appeared in all 31 games for the Nittany Lions, averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. The fifth-year senior announced his return to the program last May, hoping to achieve a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.
