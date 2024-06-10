After picking up their second top-100 commitment in four-star California defensive back Daryus Dixson, Penn State's 2025 recruiting class is once again ranked within the top-10 classes of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

With the commitment from Dixson, the Nittany Lions now holding 14 commitments jumped the Syracuse Orange and Georgia Bulldogs, finding themselves now with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country.

That class also ranks fourth in the Big Ten currently behind Ohio State (No. 2), USC (No. 3), and Rutgers (No. 8). Notably, the Scarlet Knights currently hold 20 commitments, all three-star prospects - comparatively, Ohio State holds 14 while USC has 13 commitments.

Leading the country heading into this week is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with 21 commitments, they hold a 137-point lead over the Buckeyes who hold five four-star commitments in this cycle. USC is 551-points behind the Buckeyes in third place.

The full Big Ten rankings currently are the following;