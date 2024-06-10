Advertisement
After picking up their second top-100 commitment in four-star California defensive back Daryus Dixson, Penn State's 2025 recruiting class is once again ranked within the top-10 classes of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

With the commitment from Dixson, the Nittany Lions now holding 14 commitments jumped the Syracuse Orange and Georgia Bulldogs, finding themselves now with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country.

That class also ranks fourth in the Big Ten currently behind Ohio State (No. 2), USC (No. 3), and Rutgers (No. 8). Notably, the Scarlet Knights currently hold 20 commitments, all three-star prospects - comparatively, Ohio State holds 14 while USC has 13 commitments.

Leading the country heading into this week is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with 21 commitments, they hold a 137-point lead over the Buckeyes who hold five four-star commitments in this cycle. USC is 551-points behind the Buckeyes in third place.

The full Big Ten rankings currently are the following;

Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
SCHOOL # COMMITS 5 STARS 4 STARS 3 STARS POINTS

Ohio State

14

4

10

0

2288

USC

13

2

8

3

1737

Rutgers

20

0

0

20

1545

Penn State

14

0

8

6

1472

Wisconsin

15

0

3

12

1330

Minnesota

18

0

2

15

1275

Oregon

8

0

7

1

1144

UCLA

10

0

3

7

906

Nebraska

10

0

3

7

839

Indiana

11

0

1

10

825

Northwestern

11

0

0

11

765

Illinois

9

0

1

8

705

Michigan

5

0

5

0

693

Maryland

9

0

2

6

585

Iowa

7

0

1

6

525

Michigan State

6

0

0

6

465

Washington

5

0

0

5

450

Purdue

6

0

0

6

420
PENN STATE FULL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS. NAME ST STARS RR DATE

RB

Kiandrea Barker

TX

5.8

4/16/23

LB

DJ McClary

NJ

5.9

9/24/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

9/25/23

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

CO

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

5.6

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.8

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

NY

5.5

2/16/24

RB

Alvin Henderson

LA

6.0

4/11/24

TE

Matt Henderson

VA

5.8

5/8/2024

DB

Daryus Dixson

CA

5.9

6/10/2024
RR = Rivals Rating

--------------------------------------------------------------

