The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward is a Fribourg, Switzerland native played professionally overseas in Germany for Ehingen Urspring before enrolling at Northern Illinois as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Penn State Basketball adds their second offseason transfer as former Northern Illinois big man Yanic Konan Neiderhauser made the decision to commit to the Nittany Lions, joining former Xavier big man Kachi Nzeh.

During his two seasons with the Huskies, Konan Niederhauser appeared in 47 games (28 starts) while averaging 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 62.2% from the free throw line. Don't read too much into those career numbers as he didn't become a full time starter until this past season and that's also when he put up some his best stats as well.

This past season as a second year sophomore, Konan Niederhauser started 26 of the 27 games for the Huskies and averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. On top of that, he shot 54.1% from the field.

Now the Nittany Lions got involved pretty earlier here as HVI spoke about his recent visit to campus nearly two weeks ago.

Konan Niederhauser will have two years remaining to play for the Nittany Lions.