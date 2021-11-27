Penn State loses regular season finale, struggles to stop MSU offense

Penn State fell to Michigan State today in the team's regular season finale, as the Spartans went on to win by a final score of 30-27.

The offense put out a valiant effort led by quarterback Sean Clifford who threw for over 300+ yards on the day, 137 of which were also attributed to star wide receiver Jahan Dotson who also scored two of the team's three total offensive touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

However that wasn't enough for Penn State to secure the victory as the defense had a lot of trouble with the potent Michigan State offense that put up over 450 total yards of offense. The Spartans were once again led by arguably the nation's best tailback in Kenneth Walker who ran for 138 yards on 30 total carries and one touchdown.

Overall it wasn't the ending that Penn State wanted, as it was an up and down season in total. Luckily the Nittany Lions has six plus wins on the year and now will have a shot to cap it off for a victory as they will be headed to a bowl game in a few weeks.