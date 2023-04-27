It appears that Penn State Football has made a schedule change for its 2026 schedule. On Thursday, the University of Buffalo announced that they will travel to Happy Valley for a matchup on September 19, 2026.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, the Nittany Lions were originally slated to play San Jose State on September 19.

The matchup between the Nittany Lions and Buffalo will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs, the Nittany Lions winning each of the last three matchups dating back to 200. Buffalo won the first matchup between the two programs in 1900, 10-0.

Since then, the Nittany Lions have defeated Buffalo 45-24 in 2007, 27-14 in 2015, and 45-13 in 2019.

In that 2019 matchup Buffalo would take a 10-7 lead into halftime over the Nittany Lions before a 28-point third quarter would propel the Nittany Lionst o victory. Sean Clifford threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while Jahan Dotson and Pat Freiermuth both recorded two touchdown receptions.