A 6-foot-7 guard with unique positional size, deadly outside shooting, and all around offensive proficiency, Brady Dunlap is one of the top remaining 2023 recruits out of the Southern California area. Dunlap, who won a state title and went 33-2 with Harvard Westlake HS, has had to adopt tremendous patience this spring. While he de-committed to Notre Dame in January following the retirement of Mike Brey, a whirlwind of coaching changes and the eruption of the transfer portal forced him to tread lightly on pulling the trigger. He admits there was a lot of due diligence he had to do, along with a bit of a waiting game, in whittling down the decision of his future hardwood home. Now, even amid a wild off-season that has witnessed continued explosion of the transfer portal, Dunlap's list has been cut to five schools.

On Thursday, Dunlap announced that he would be deciding between Penn State, St. John's, Nebraska, Villanova, and North Carolina. New Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades has hit the portal hard and simultaneously made an immediate impact on the high school/prep recruiting trail. He has been able to formulate a strong relationship with Dunlap and his family, which has him hyped at the prospect of an upcoming visit.