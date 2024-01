Rivlas150 shooting guard RJ Greer announced his top four on Thursday and included in that top four was the Penn State Nittany Lions. Joe Tipton was the first to report Greer's top grouping. Greer is rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the 107th-best prospect in the country. He's also the third highest-rated player in the state of Ohio in the 2025 recruiting cycle as well behind power forward Nikola Bundalo and shooting guard Dorian Jones.



Joining Penn State in the top four for the Springboro (OH) native is Cincinnati, North Carolina State, and the NBL, Australia's top professional league. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is the son of legendary Pittsburgh guard Ricardo Greer who is currently an assistant at Dayton and who notably has not been a part of his recruitment. Penn State does not hold any commitments in their 2025 recruiting class thus far but did sign a three-member class in the 2024 recruiting cycle featuring fours-tar center MIles Goodman as well as three-star guards Dominick Stewart and Jahvin Carter.

SCOUTING REPORT by Zach Smart