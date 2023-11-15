"On terms of the timing, I just think for most people and most situations, if you've gotten to the point where you feel like that's what you're going to do, I'm not great at like faking it, you know," Franklin said about the timing of his decision on Monday. "I want to be as transparent and upfront as I possibly can be."

On Sunday, Penn State head coach James Franklin made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich just two games short of completing his third season with the program.

For the rest of the season, Penn State will have co-offensive coordinators Ty Howle and Ja'Jaun Seider both calling plays according to Franklin. Howle will remain in the coach box while Seider will coach from the field as they've been doing so throughout the season thus far. Additionally, graduate assistant Danny O'Brien will be involved with the quarterbacks while Franklin will also assist in meetings.

There is no official or reported timeline for Penn State's offensive coordinator search, that being said, it would make sense for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions to look to have an offensive coordinator prior to the early signing period.

This year's early signing period for football is slated to start on December 20, 2023, giving about five weeks in total to conduct a search, interview, and make a hire.

"I already have a list," Penn State head coach James Franklin said about a potential timeline on Monday during his weekly press conference. "It's narrowing it down, running all the numbers, seeing if people are interested, and then trying to find a way to get that turned over as soon as we possibly can through maybe some Zoom calls, in-person interviews.

And then in a perfect world, I think you would like, if you could, to have a situation like we did with Manny [Diaz], where we hired him, had him here for the bowl game. I think we have done that at other times as well. Now they're here, around the guys, see how we operate, meet, get a feel for the culture, be able to watch and evaluate the players and say, okay, here are areas."