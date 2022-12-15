Carter joins a small group of wide receivers that the Nittany Lions have offered in the portal, looking to add to a position room that will lose its two top talents heading into next season.

Carter left Raleigh after five years with the program totaling 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns. Carter was one of the Wolfpacks' better receiving threats over the last few seasons, being on the receiving end of Devin Leary, the nation's top transfer according to the Rivals Transfer Portal rankings.

This past season, Carter was a bit banged up, only playing in nine games, totaling 25 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. A step down from his 31 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Throughout his career with the Wolfpack was a great deep threat, averaging 16.2 yards per reception. In 2021, he posted 17.9 yards per reception.

Carter also has strong, consistent hands with just two drops this season over his 47 targets and just 12 over 118 career targets. PFF assigned Carter an overall offensive grade of 64.7 this past season including a receiving grade of 65.5.