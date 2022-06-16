2025 dual-threat quarterback Malik Washington was one of the younger names at Penn State's Elite Prospect camp on Wednesday but nevertheless had one of the more impressive showings.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback tested well during the camp including a forty-yard dash time of 4.7 and 4.5 shuttle before showing off his arm strength and accuracy later in the camp.

Following the camp, Penn State head coach James Franklin pulled Washington and those he traveled with into his office and extended the offer to the Severn (MD) native himself.

For Washington, it's the second offer of his recruitment, the Nittany Lions joining Virginia Tech, who extended their own offer back in April.

"I was super excited and wanted to jump up and down, but I had to play it cool," Washington told Nittany Nation about receiving the offer.

He would later add that, "the offer meant a lot to me" especially considering one of his good friends is Penn State redshirt freshman safety Zakee Wheatley, who also attended Archbishop Spalding.