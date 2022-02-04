 Penn State offers '23 QB Marcus Stokes following visit to campus
Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Over the weekend James Franklin and Mike Yurcich decided it was time to expand their quarterback board a bit. Marcus Stokes out of Nease HS (FL) was on campus this weekend for Penn State's Junior Day. He left with a Penn State offer and a recruitment that is bound to take off.

On the visit, the Penn State staff definitely made sure Stokes felt comfortable all day. The Nittany Lions became Stokes' first Power 5 offer, joining a handful of Group of 5 schools that covet the Sunshine State Dual-Threat.

"Penn State is top notch! They made me feel welcome" Stokes shared.

