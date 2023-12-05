Penn State has been active in recruiting transfer pass catchers since the portal opened and another offer was sent out on Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions offered Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley, the pass catcher shared on X.

McCulley came to college as a dual-threat quarterback, holding a four-star ranking and being a Rivals Top 100 recruit in the class of 2021. The Indianapolis native spent one year as a signal caller before transitioning to wide receiver in 2022.

This fall was a breakout campaign for the now portal bound pass catcher, as McCulley hauled in 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns for the Hoosiers. He was also the highest-graded player on offense for Indiana, holding a grade of 75.5 according to Pro Football Focus.

The Nittany Lions spent all of 2023 searching for a No. 2 wide receiver behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith, with varying results. Lambert-Smith, along with Dante Cephas and Harrison Wallace III can all return to Happy Valley next season, but James Franklin and company are looking outside the building to bulk up the receiving corps for quarterback Drew Allar. At 6'5", McCulley could provide the Nittany Lions with a downfield threat if he were to come to Happy Valley.

McCulley is the third transfer receiver that Penn State has offered thus far, joining Ja'Mori Maclin of North Texas and Josh Kelly of Washington State. Keep track of all of Penn State's portal activity on Happy Valley Insider's Transfer Portal Tracker.