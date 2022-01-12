Penn State offers Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy

Penn State Football continues to look for help via the transfer portal, as they decided to send out an offer to former Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy today according to his Twitter.

Lacy is a big bodied wide receiver listed at 6-foot-3, 212-pounds and he has 50 career receptions for 668-yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons. Just finished his COVID freshman season, so would have three years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he should choose.

The Thibadoux, LA native is also being heavily recruited by the likes of Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss, all of which have also offered. The expectation is that he will more than likely continue to play his college ball down south, he recently took a visit to Auburn that went really well.