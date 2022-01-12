 NittanyNation - Penn State offers Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 14:18:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State offers Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@DylanCCSports

Penn State Football continues to look for help via the transfer portal, as they decided to send out an offer to former Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy today according to his Twitter.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SEASON
OVR OFF GRADE PASS GAME GRADE RUN BLOCKING GRADE

63.8

(3rd among PSU WRs)

62.0

(3rd among PSU WRs)

70.2

(2nd among PSU WRs)
** -- Only three games were graded by PFF for Cornell

NITTANY NATION REACTION.....

Lacy is a big bodied wide receiver listed at 6-foot-3, 212-pounds and he has 50 career receptions for 668-yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons. Just finished his COVID freshman season, so would have three years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he should choose.

The Thibadoux, LA native is also being heavily recruited by the likes of Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss, all of which have also offered. The expectation is that he will more than likely continue to play his college ball down south, he recently took a visit to Auburn that went really well.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}