Penn State Official Visit Profile: Khary Adams

Adams is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250 rankings, coming in at No. 248 overall as well as the No. 5 player in the state of Maryland and a top-20 cornerback.

Next up in our Penn State official visit profile series is one of Penn State's top defensive targets, Loyola Blakefield (MD) cornerback Khary Adams.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back amassed nearly 40 total scholarship offers in his recruitment but has narrowed down that extensive list to just four programs.

The Nittany Lions first offered Adams in mid-June of last year, and following that offer quickly emerged as a major contender in his recruitment. During his recruitment, Adams has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley with five previous visits, including making a trip in late April to see the Nittany Lions near the tail end of their spring practice schedule.

Adams also made an offseason visit in late January and a pair of game-day visits last season.