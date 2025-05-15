Premium content
Penn State Official Visit Profile: Khary Adams
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Next up in our Penn State official visit profile series is one of Penn State's top defensive targets, Loyola Blakefield (MD) cornerback Khary Adams.

Adams is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250 rankings, coming in at No. 248 overall as well as the No. 5 player in the state of Maryland and a top-20 cornerback.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back amassed nearly 40 total scholarship offers in his recruitment but has narrowed down that extensive list to just four programs.

The Nittany Lions first offered Adams in mid-June of last year, and following that offer quickly emerged as a major contender in his recruitment. During his recruitment, Adams has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley with five previous visits, including making a trip in late April to see the Nittany Lions near the tail end of their spring practice schedule.

Adams also made an offseason visit in late January and a pair of game-day visits last season.

THE CONTENDERS

