Penn State OT Caedan Wallace selected in third round of NFL Draft
Another Penn State Nittany Lion is headed to the AFC East. On Friday evening, Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace was selected with the 68th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wallace is the third Nittany Lion selected in the 2024 NFL Draft joining fellow offensive lineman Olu Fashanu who was drafted 11th overall by the New York Jets and Chop Robinson who was selected 21st overall by the Miami Dolphins.
Wallace during his Penn State career made 41 starts including starting in 33 of his last 34 games.For his career, Wallace allowed just nine sacks over 1,221 passing blocking opportunities including just one sack in 2023.
Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about Wallace...
"Wallace played tackle in college but could be considered as a tackle or guard by NFL evaluators. He’s broad across his upper and lower body and has decent length and big hands. He’s a clock-puncher who plays with better fundamentals and technique than his highly regarded teammate, Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Wallace won’t flash as often as a run blocker and he might be somewhat capped out in terms of what he’s going to be as a tackle. Wallace has NFL size and good body control and should find work as a backup with the potential to start as a guard or tackle."
