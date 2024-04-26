Another Penn State Nittany Lion is headed to the AFC East. On Friday evening, Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace was selected with the 68th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wallace is the third Nittany Lion selected in the 2024 NFL Draft joining fellow offensive lineman Olu Fashanu who was drafted 11th overall by the New York Jets and Chop Robinson who was selected 21st overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Wallace during his Penn State career made 41 starts including starting in 33 of his last 34 games.For his career, Wallace allowed just nine sacks over 1,221 passing blocking opportunities including just one sack in 2023.



