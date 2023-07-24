Penn State quarterback commitment Ethan Grunkemeyer has committed to play in the Under Armour All-American game. He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Grunmkemeyer was invited to the Under Armour All-American game earlier this month, a huge honor for the Ohio quarterback. A few months ago, Grunkemeyer was a relative unknown, but after seeing his recruitment pick up this spring, including an offer from the Nittany Lions that led to his eventual commitment, the Lewis Center(OH) has become one of the nation's top quarterbacks.

This summer, Grunkemeyer competed in the Elite 11, where he finished 10th out of 20 quarterbacks in the eyes of Rivals. Here's what Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. had to say about his performance.

"The Penn State commit started off a little too excited on the first night as a bunch of throws were high, but he finally settled in and finished strong. Rated as a high three-star prospect, the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy standout has a strong arm, and the ball pops as he especially threw some nice crossers and was great throwing it down the seam. He did struggle on two throws going to his left, and the deep ball that way wasn’t spinning well."

Grunkemeyer, last season for Olentangy, threw for 2,519 yards while completing 62% of his passes and throwing 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Penn State's 2024 recruiting class features 24 commitments and is currently ranked seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.