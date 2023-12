Believe it or not, it is officially December meaning the college football season is nearly over with just the Army vs Navy game, bowl games, and the national championship game remaining.

Penn State will be finishing its 2023 season on December 30 against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl.

As the Nittany Lions begin to prep for the Rebels, the Penn State coaching staff will also be active on the recruiting trail both with high school recruits and the transfer portal. Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at what Penn State fans should pay attention to this December.