Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie declares for 2022 NFL Draft

During his time with Temple, Ebiketie recorded 58 tackles including 10.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He earned All-AAC second-team honors in 2020 following a 42 tackle, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and four sack season. Following the 2020 season, Ebiketie entered the transfer portal on December 23, 2020, before committing to the Nittany Lions just a little over a week later on December 31.

Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday, becoming the fifth Nittany Lion this offseason to do so. The Silver Springs, Maryland native announced his decision to do so via Twitter. Ebiketie joined the Nittany Lions following the 2020 season as a transfer after spending four seasons with the Temple Owls.

Ebiketie's impact on the field for the Nittany Lions was seen in his first game with the program, their 2021 season opener against the Wisconsin Badgers. On his very first snap with the Nittany Lions, Ebiketie used an incredible first step to burst through the Badgers' offensive line and wrap up running back Chez Mellusi for a loss of three.

From there, Ebiketie would continue to be a menace for opposing offenses throughout the season. In 12 games, the 6-foot-3, 256-pound defensive end recorded 62 tackles and 18.0 tackles for a loss which included 9.5 sacks. He also recorded two forced fumbles, seven quarterback hits, one pass breakup, and two blocked kicks.

Stay tuned for more on Ebiketie and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation!