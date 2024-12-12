Penn State Football DB Kevin Winston Jr. declares for 2025 NFL Draft

(Photo by © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Penn State safety KJ Winston has entered the NFL Draft, Winston announced his intentions on his Instagram while ESPN's Adam Schefter also shared the news on X.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to chase my dreams.To my family, friends, coaches, and teammates—you've been my unwavering support system, guiding me through every high and low of this journey. Your belief in me has meant everything, and I'm forever grateful. To Penn State Nation, thank you for making my time here special. Wearing the blue and white has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I will always carry the pride of being a Nittany Lion. After much thought and prayer, I'm excited to announce that I'll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, and I'm ready to embrace this next challenge with the same dedication and heart that got me to this point. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey. This is just the beginning. Kevin Winston Jr. on Instagram

Schefter also reported that Winston's official injury was a partially torn ACL that he suffered prior to the Nittany Lion's week two matchup against Bowling Green. Winston would attempt to play in the game, but would leave the game in the first half and wouldn't return this season. Schefter also notes that Winston is expected to be cleared for on-field drills by March 1.