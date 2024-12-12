Penn State Football DB Kevin Winston Jr. declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Penn State safety KJ Winston has entered the NFL Draft, Winston announced his intentions on his Instagram while ESPN's Adam Schefter also shared the news on X.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Schefter also reported that Winston's official injury was a partially torn ACL that he suffered prior to the Nittany Lion's week two matchup against Bowling Green.
Winston would attempt to play in the game, but would leave the game in the first half and wouldn't return this season. Schefter also notes that Winston is expected to be cleared for on-field drills by March 1.
How the injury and lack of game tape in 2024 will affect Winston's draft stock remains to be seen. Prior to the season, the Maryland native was considered a first-round talent by most but with just one game of tape on the docket in 2024, Winston could potentially see his stock fall into being a second or third-round pick.
Winston finishes his Penn State career with 90 tackles, one interception, and five pass deflections in 28 games played.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board