Penn State's Mitchell Mesenbrink Wins First Career NCAA Title

Penn State's Mitchell Mesenbrink was not going to be denied for a second straight season. The Nittany Lions' 165-pound sophomore finished a perfect season on Saturday evening by defeating Iowa's Michael Caliendo 8-2 in the 165-pound finals.

Mesenbrink with the victory finished his second season with the program with a perfect 27-0 record and improved his career record to 54-1, his lone loss coming in last year's NCAA Finals to Iowa State's David Carr.

Even beyond his perfect record, Mesenbrink's dominance in 2024-25 was unparalleled across college wrestling, posting a bonus % of 92.31% this season, the highest in the country.

Mesenbrink was the second Nittany Lion to win an individual title on Saturday evening joining Carter Starocci who won his fifth NCAA championship to open up Saturday night's final session. Starocci is the only wrestler in NCAA history to win five NCAA championships.

He is the 61st Nittany Lion to win a national champion and 40th individual national championship under head coach Cael Sanderson.

Penn State earlier on Saturday also clinched the program's 13th-team national championship and their fourth consecutive.