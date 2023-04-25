After picking up a commitment from 6-foot-8 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer on Tuesday, Penn State's 2024 recruiting class is knocking on the door of being a top-five class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Nittany Loins' current class holds 12 commitments and is currently ranked sixth in the country as well as third in the Big Ten. The only schools ahead of the Nittany Lions are Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Since the beginning of March, there are very few programs that have been as hot as the Nittany Lions on the recruiting trail, picking up nine commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle including seven in April alone. Boyer's commitment on Tuesday was their second in two days, joining Wisconsin OL Garrett Sexton, and their fifth overall since the Blue-White game, joining offensive lineman Donovan Harbour and ATH Caleb Brewer. They also picked up a commitment from 2025 RB Kiandrea Barker.